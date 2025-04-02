Wolverhampton vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on West Ham United at Molineux on Tuesday, looking to distance themselves from the relegation battle. Wolves have remained unbeaten in four of their last six Premier League games, securing three wins during that run. As they prepare to face West Ham, they will aim to build on their recent form and secure another win.

On the other hand, West Ham enter the match after two wins and a draw in their last four outings across all competitions. The Hammers are also in need of a win, as continued struggles could see them dragged into the relegation fight. West Ham thus must make a solid rebound.

West Ham Desperate for a Win

The East London side has had the upper hand against Wolves in recent years, and it will be interesting to see if they can earn a crucial away win. While West Ham appear stronger on paper, they will need to step up their game to claim all three points.

Wolves are expected to line up in a 4-4-1-1 formation against West Ham United, with Sam Johnstone guarding the goal. Matt Doherty and Nelson Semedo will occupy the full-back positions, aiming to maintain defensive stability while looking to exploit counter-attacking opportunities. Santiago Bueno and Craig Dawson will form the central defensive partnership.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Rayan Ait-Nouri will operate on the flanks, providing both defensive support to the full-backs and an attacking threat going forward. In midfield, Joao Gomes will pair up with Andre, working to control possession and offer defensive reinforcement.

Pablo Sarabia will take on the role of attacking midfielder, tasked with creating goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates. Leading the attack for Wolves on Tuesday will be Jorgen Strand Larsen.

West Ham United are set to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Wolves, with Alphonse Areola stationed in goal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson Palmieri will take up the full-back roles, tasked with contributing both defensively and offensively. In central defense, Max Kilman will partner with Konstantinos Mavropanos to anchor the backline.

In midfield, Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler will form a deep-lying duo, aiming to provide stability, defensive cover, and control in possession. James Ward-Prowse will operate as the attacking midfielder, responsible for crafting goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus will bring speed, creativity, and goal threat from the wings, while Danny Ings will spearhead the attack for West Ham when they take on Wolves at Molineux on Tuesday night.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Wolverhampton and West Ham will be played at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, on Tuesday, April 1, at 17:45 PM BST/12:45 PM ET and 12:15 AM IST (April 2).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Wolverhampton vs West Ham League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Wolverhampton vs West Ham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Wolverhampton vs West Ham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Wolverhampton vs West Ham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Wolverhampton vs West Ham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.