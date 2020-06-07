Wout Weghorst the striker Vfl Wolfsburg scored with only eight minutes spare to hand the visitors a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen on Sunday and push the hosts a step closer towards relegation from the Bundesliga.

A return to form for the Dutch international ensured Wolfsburg moved up to the sixth place, jumping above of Hoffenheim, and put themselves back in place to qualify for next season's Europa League.

Wolfsburg Beat Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen, who have been in the Bundesliga longer than any other club, remained second from bottom as their winless run at home in the German league was stretched to 13 games. They are six points adrift of 15th-placed Mainz, who are just above the relegation zone, with just four games remaining.

The Bundesliga restarted after it got halted due to the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 6.9 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 399,000 people globally in over 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)