Wolf Blitzer Appears to Choke-up and Vomit on Air During Interview on Trump as CNN Abruptly Cuts to Commercial Break [WATCH]

CNN quickly went to a commercial break after anchor Wolf Blitzer appeared on the verge of vomiting during an interview with House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin on Thursday. Raskin (D-Md.) was talking about the controversy in Colorado regarding Donald Trump's presence on the ballot.

Suddenly Blitzer started showing discomfort and making strained expressions, as he seemingly made an effort to suppress the urge to vomit on air. Nearly a minute after what appeared to be Blitzer silently retching, CNN abruptly cut his feed, leaving Raskin in full screen to conclude his remarks. Subsequently, sounds resembling vomiting could be heard in the background. The video has since gone viral.

Cut Just at the Right Time

CNN then abruptly aired a commercial, interrupting Raskin mid-sentence, as reported by Mediaite. After returning from the brief break, Blitzer was replaced by CNN's chief legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid in front of "The Situation Room" backdrop.

"Wolf had to step away, he'll be back," Reid said before continuing on with the show.

CNN told Washington Post's media reporter Will Sommer that "Wolf wasn't feeling 100% while anchoring Thursday night," in response to inquiries about the incident.

Blitzer did not return before the end of his 6 p.m. weeknight show, leading to a surge of concerned fans on social media inquiring about his well-being.

Some other fans jokingly said that "Raskin's LIES are enough to make anyone vomit."

Following his show, Blitzer took to X to assure viewers: "I'm fine! Thanks for the well wishes. I'll see you back in the Situation Room soon."

Facing Several Challenges

Meanwhile, CNN faced disruptions in its morning programming earlier this week when the network, grappling with rating challenges, announced the cancellation of "CNN This Morning."

The morning news show, marred by scandal, was introduced in November 2022 by former CEO Chris Licht, featuring a trio of hosts: Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins, and Don Lemon, the latter of whom has since been dismissed from the network.

The present co-anchors of the show, Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly, are set to be reassigned, as the segment will no longer be broadcast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to a memo from CNN boss Mark Thompson to the staff on Monday.

The network also plans to stop production of the morning show in New York City, with the 50-person staff from the Hudson Yards studio asked to reapply for positions.

The "CNN This Morning" brand will continue with a new format featuring Kasie Hunt, the former MSNBC reporter, as the anchor. The show will now be broadcast from Washington, D.C., running from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., as confirmed by CNN.