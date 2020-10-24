The medieval graffiti that the experts believe was written or repelling the evil spirits have been discovered by the archaeologists. A series of lines radiating from a hole that is drilled, almost lime the spokes on a wheel got discovered on two stones at the remains of a church in Buckinghamshire.

The historians believe such markings are witches' marks, created to dismiss evil spirits by trapping items in an endless line or maze. They can also get interpreted as the early sundials. The location of one of the stones at the medieval church of St Mary's, Stoke Mandeville suggests that the markings might have got created for protection.

Witches of Medieval Ages

The discovery was made by the archaeologists who were working for the high-speed rail project HS2, the route of which will go through the site of the church from the 12th century. The 700-year-old building got abandoned in 1866 when a new church was built nearby to the village. The work by the archaeologists for dismantling and excavating the church is going to continue into next year and include the removal and also the reburial of the bodies in graves.

HS2 Ltd lead archaeologist Michael Court said, "The archaeology work being undertaken as part of the HS2 project is allowing us to reveal years of heritage and British history and share it with the world. Discoveries such as these unusual markings have opened up discussions as to their purpose and usage, offering a fascinating insight into the past," as reported by the Daily Star.

Similar kinds of witch marking were seen at medieval sites all over the UK, including a set that was found last year at the Creswell Crags, a limestone gorge, and a cave complex, which was inhabited on and off after the ice age. The markings are typically engraved into stones near windows, doorways, and fireplaces for keeping spirits away.