Wisconsin School Shooting: 2 Dead, Multiple Injured After Gunman Opens Fire at Abundant Life Christian School

A shooting at a Christian school in Wisconsin has resulted in at least two deaths. The incident occurred on Monday morning at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, a K-12 institution. Reports indicate that two people have been confirmed dead, and at least three others are injured.

Local sources suggest that the gunman may have taken his own life, although it is unclear if he is one of the fatalities. According to local reports and the police, the gunman entered the school and began shooting. A large police presence has been deployed outside the school in Dane County. Abundant Life Christian School has students ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade.

School Shooting Tragedy

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," police said in a statement. "More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area."

The gunman has likely taken his life.

Roads around the school are currently closed off as Madison police investigate.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson said on X: "My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

The school was only a few days away from closing for Christmas vacation, and students had been preparing for a basketball game scheduled for Monday night.

This is a developing story.