Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Rain, High Wind, Snowfall into Central New York

The Winter storm is expected to bring heavy rain, high wind, and snowfall into Central New York this weekend. A heavy snow accumulation of seven to Twelve inches and around 40 mph wind gust is predicted from Friday evening through late Saturday night by the National Weather Service.

The places that are going to be affected include Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, and Cortland countries. The fast-moving storm could significantly reduce the visibility,, making it difficult to drive during the day, the weather service added.

Temperatures are forecast to fall through the 20s during the day on Saturday. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility from Friday evening through late Saturday night, the weather service stated.

The New Yorkers would witness one of the snowiest St. Patrick's Parades this year due to the heavy snowfall on the weekend. The parade that will take place on Saturday, March 12, is the first parade in three years, and it is expected to be bigger than ever.

However, the National Weather Service has predicted over six inches of snowfall around Central New York. It could set a new record for the parade as the snowiest one in history. The snowiest St. Patrick's Parade in Syracuse was held on March 14, 1992, when the region got seven inches of snow.

Since the parade was canceled twice due to the pandemic situation. The organizers have decided to move forward with it this year despite the weather prediction.

We're Central New Yorkers, and we will not cancel the parade unless it's the Blizzard of '66'. We've started the parade with snowplows before and we're not afraid to do it again, Janet Higgins, parade committee chairwoman, said.

What to Expect?

The 40th annual St. Patrick's Parade will begin from Clinton Square downtown with 108 groups. They will March through Salina Street to reach West Onondaga Street near Seymour Street. Former Post-Standard columnist Sean Kirst and local photographer John Francis McCarthy are the grand Marshalls of this parade.

The theme for this year is dancing through downtown and several local step dancers will join the parade. Bagpipe bands, local businessmen, politicians, police, and firefighters will follow the group of dancers.