WINNER Member Kang Seung Yoon Explains Why he Spends 10 Hours a Day in THIS Hobby

WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon has opened up about his love for table tennis earlier this year. While interacting with national table tennis player Seo Hyo Won and singer Eun Ji Won, the K-pop idol explained why he spends 10 hours a day in this hobby.

The WINNER member also showcased his skills to the viewers during his appearance in the tvN entertainment program All Table Tennis! The show featured Hyo Won and Ji Won's visit to the YG Entertainment's company building to test Seung Yoon's skills.

While visiting the building, Ji Won said several artists under this entertainment agency are into table tennis. That's why the company had built a table tennis stadium in the building, he added. According to him, many young singers enjoy playing table tennis.

"These days, there are a lot of YG artists who are into table tennis so there's even a table tennis stadium prepared in the company building," Ji Won said.

When Kang Seung Yoon Showcased his Skills in Team Tryouts

The WINNER member managed to impress everybody in the stadium with his skills. After watching him play, Hyo Won was curious to find out if Seung Yoon spends a lot of time playing table tennis.

"You must be playing a lot of table tennis?" she asked. Seung Yoon replied by explaining how much he loves playing table tennis and the amount of time he plays it.

"I am playing a lot. I think I play table tennis at least twice a week. I usually play 8 to 10 hours a day," he said.

The singer also dished his love for table tennis while interacting with the production team of All Table Tennis! Seung Yoon revealed that he used to play table tennis every day except Sundays. He loved it a lot.

"I love table tennis so so much. When I used to first play, I played every single day except Sundays. I'm serious about table tennis, I won't play for fun. I can even invest my sleep time," he said.

WINNER Prepares for Comeback

Seung Yoon and his teammates -- Song Min Ho, Kim Jin Woo, and Lee Seung Hoon -- are preparing for their comeback after two years. Last month, the boyband members greeted their fans on VLive and assured them that this year will be packed with a lot of activities.

"We have been thinking that we wanted to promote as a full group as soon as possible. There's so much more good energy. We have been making preparations for our comeback for a very long time. We also have a lot of schedules planned. We have missed our fans so much. You can rest assured that we are preparing a lot, and 2022 will be a year full of activities," they revealed.