After several warnings, Microsoft has finally called it a day for its most ever-popular operating system version Windows 7. In October 2009, the Windows 7 went live just after the disastrous version called Windows Vista and has been there in the market around 11 years which received immense popularity around the world.

With a slicker, quicker and enhanced taskbar with context-sensitive menus, a decluttered system tray, action centre and a series of hardware improvements, Windows 7 has helped Microsoft immensely to gain back its reign in the desktop and laptop operating system market.

Free-upgrade campaign impressed many customers

The Windows 7 operating system was admired so well that its users' could not come out of its aura and embrace Windows 8 or Windows 8.1. In the age of Windows 10, 26 percent of the total computer market around the world are still under control of Windows 7.

To bring these large number of customers, Microsoft even offered a completely free upgrade to Windows 10. The free-upgrade campaign impressed many people, but many still disapproved of upgrading.

From January 14, 2020, Microsoft won't support Windows 7

Microsoft won't support Windows 7 running machines, meaning they would no longer roll out software updates or offer technical assistance. Running a Windows machine without fixes, updates or technical assistance would expose the users' to malware and cyber-threats even more.

But even after the announcement from Microsoft, there is still a way to upgrade your computer to Windows 10 free of cost. But for that, your computer should be running on a legitimate and activated copy of Windows 7. If your computer runs on Windows 7 Home version, it would be running on Windows 10 Home post-upgrade, while a Windows 7 Pro licensed machine would get upgraded to Windows 10 Pro version.

To start with the upgrade process, you should back-up all your data somewhere safe. We recommend an external hard disk for added safety.