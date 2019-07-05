Tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will take the field for their second round matches of the Wimbledon 2019 on July 4. 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer will fight it out against youngster Jay Clarke whereas Rafael Nadal will face Nick Kyrgios at the Centre Court.

Preview

Eigh-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer overcame asa major scare in his first round fixture against South African unseeded player Lloyd Harris as he dropped the first set against the youngster and lost it 6-3. But from the second se,t he looked to be back in form and cruised to a convincing victory. Moreover, Harris's calf injury helped the Swiss giant in his strive for a record ninth Wimbledon win. On July 4, he will face British player Jay Clark and defintely has an upperhand over the youngster. Clark will try to upset the ageing legend and make the home fans proud.

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal who thrashed Japanese youngster Yuichi Sugita on July 2 in his first round fixture is riding high on confidence after his Roland Garros victory. The Spaniard will face Nick Kyrgios in the second round match which will be a highly contested encounter as Kyrgios has defeated both Federer and Nadal in the past. The Spaniard will not take him lightly even though he is the favourite to win the match. The Spanish giant is aiming to close the gap with Federer on the number of Grand Slams by winning this tournament.

Schedule, Global TV listings, live streaming and where to watch in India

Roger Federer-Jay Clarke match will start from 6.45 pm IST AND Rafael Nadal-Nick Kyrgios clash will start from 8.45 pm.

The official global TV listings are below: