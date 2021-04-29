Willow Smith is Polyamorous? Will Smith's Daughter Admits To Having Sex With Multiple Partners

Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith, made a shocking revelation about her sexuality on Wednesday's 'Red Table Talk.' Smith, 20, publicly came out as a polyamorous person on the live talk show where she said that she can't see herself having more than two partners as a polyamorous person.

"I honestly couldn't see myself going past two outside of myself," said the 'Red Table Talk' co-host on Wednesday's episode of the Facebook Watch show. In the show, Smith spoke with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris telling them, "Let's say you haven't always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you going to be the person to say, 'Just because I don't have these needs, you can't have them either?'"

She further went on to say that's one of the reasons why she chose to become a polyamorous person. She said she was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens and that she's the only one among her polyamorous friends who has the least sex. Speaking of marriage, Willow said, "The history of marriage really irks me."

Willow Smith's New Music Video: Transparent Soul

Willow Smith has just launched her new single music video, an angsty pop-punk single titled 'Transparent Soul' which features Blink-182's, Travis Barker. WILLOW has stormed the internet with her new collaboration with famous drummer Travis Barker, which also marks the beginning of her first full-length studio album. The music video features Smith in a vacant white studio rocking distinct alt fashion, with black eyeliner and bondage pants in one of the scenes.

Transparent Soul Video

The actress and singer revealed that she created the tune of the song during the first couple of months of quarantine. "It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre," she said in an interview.

What is Willow Smith's Net Worth?

Singer Willow Smith's net worth currently stands at $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Willow owns a 3,000 square-foot home which is worth a whopping $3.1 million in Malibu.

Willow Smith's Singing Career

Willow Smith, who is the daughter of Hollywood's popular Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has managed to grab the attention of paparazzi ever since she was born. However, she's famous not because of her father's Hollywood reputation, but for her talents. The 'Whip My Head' crooner has utilized her fame to launch herself in music. She made her debut with the popular song 'I Am Legend' alongside her father Will when she was 7.

Her first single 'Whip My Hair' launched when she was 10 years old. Her song grabbed the 11th spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and also got nominated for Video of the Year at the BET Awards of 2011.