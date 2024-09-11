Will There Be a Second Debate? Kamala Harris Campaign Demands Another Presidential Debate with Trump after Ex-President Is Slammed by Critics

Just an hour after Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up her first debate against former President Donald Trump, several of her campaign officials called for a second debate. Following Tuesday's debate, the Democrat's campaign announced its desire for a second face-off with the GOP nominee before the November elections, the Washington Post reported.

According to a source familiar with the internal discussions, the decision to request another debate was made even before the two candidates took the stage that evening, the outlet reported. Michael Tyler, Harris' communications director, told The New York Post that the campaign is planning to hold another debate in mid-October. However, nothing has been finalized yet.

Another Faceoff Likely

"That was fun. Let's do it again in October," Harris campaign communications director Brian Fallon wrote on X. In a press release, the Harris campaign also pushed for a debate to be held in October.

"Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?" asked Harris-Walz campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon.

"Donald Trump was completely incoherent. He was angry and rattled," O'Malley Dillon remarked, referencing the 45th president's responses on topics like abortion, January 6, and Project 2025.

"We certainly want another debate in October," he said, adding that "initial conversations about a second debate" have already taken place.

Trump Ready for Another Debate

Trump, 78, has already agreed to take part in a debate hosted by NBC News on September 25, though Harris has yet to confirm her participation.

The former president also accepted a September 4 debate invitation from Fox News, which was filmed as a town hall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, after Harris declined the network's offer.

"He has already accepted an NBC debate and a Fox debate. It's Kamala Harris who hadn't accepted prior debates," Danielle Alvarez, a senior Trump campaign adviser, told The New York Post.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the outlet that the former president's team is "absolutely" interested in a debate with Vice President Harris in October.

Leavitt also highlighted the already scheduled September 25 debate.

Networks are eager to join in on the potential October event as well. On Tuesday night, Fox News renewed its previous offer to host a second debate between Harris and Trump, with the network's executives sending a letter to both campaigns requesting their participation.

The letter emphasized Fox News' strong ratings, "capabilities, and reputation," and proposed a format identical to the ABC News debate held Tuesday and Trump's June forum with President Biden, according to the network.