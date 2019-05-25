Right on the date of the release of Will Smith's Aladdin movie, an Aladdin porn parody movie has been released and its trailer is making several rounds over the Internet. The porn parody movie is being called as Allad**k.

The entire world is eagerly waiting to see Will Smith playing the role of Genie in the upcoming Disney's Aladdin movie. The movie faced a lot of criticism at the beginning over its casting but now it looks like it has some other, bigger problems.

Even before fans of Smith will get to see the live-action remake of Aladdin on screen, their social media accounts have flooded with the trailer of an adult porn parody featuring the same characters, only not in the classic graceful manner.

The trailer feature a man who is all colored up in blue paint and who introduces himself as an f***n genie. The two-minute-long preview features the crew singing along to some extremely graphic tunes, the genie went on to say that how he is embarrassed to be even cast in a film like this.

The Aladdin porn parody movie is called Allad**k and it features all the major characters from the original classics. You can see the trailer here:

As per reports, the standard version of the Aladdin porn will release for free today only, while an extended edition will be released only for Pornhub Premium subscribers.

The movie's synopsis is also eye-opening as it states that the upcoming porn parody is a live-action, song-singing, blue gene-filled parody of Aladdin and is created by WoodRocket and Pornhub, the same team who previously brought Game of Bones 2 — a possible Game of Thrones porn parody.

Meanwhile, the Will Smith Aladdin movie is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same name. The movie features Mean Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari in the lead roles.

As of now, the movie holds an approval rating of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus reads, "Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original."