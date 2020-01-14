Will Smith, who is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming thriller film, Bad Boys for Life, speaks about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship with the late American rapper, Tupac Shakur and admits that he was jealous of him.

Will Smith was speaking on the radio show 'The Breakfast Club' and revealed, "That was in the early days. That was a big regret for me, too, because I could never open up to interact with Pac."

Why was Will jealous of Tupac?

He further revealed why he felt jealous of Tupac and said, "You know, they grew up together and they loved each other but they never had a sexual relationship but they had come into that age where it was a possibility and then Jada was with me."

"Pac had a little thing on that but she just loved him, like he was the image of perfection, but she was with the Fresh Prince, you know? So, I never could, we were in the room together a couple of times, I couldn't speak to him, and he wasn't going to speak to me if I wasn't going to speak to him."

Charlamagne Tha God surprised

Will was speaking to Charlamagne tha God on the radio show and the latter was quite surprised by Will's confession.

When Charlamagne said that Will and Tupac had so much in common, the Hancock actor replied, "That's what Jada would say all the time: 'I'm telling you, y'all are so similar, you would love him,'" Will recounted. "And I just never... that was a huge regret of mine, I couldn't handle it."

"I was the soft rapper from Philly and he was Pac. I was deeply, deeply insecure and I wasn't man enough to handle that relationship," Will concluded. Bad Boys for Life is slated to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020. The film which is the third instalment in the Bad Boys trilogy also casts Martin Lawrence in the lead role.