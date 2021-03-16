Will Queen Elizabeth Broker Peace Between Prince Harry & William?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all tale with Oprah Winfrey opened up a can of worms and skeletons came tumbling out of the closet in a scandal that rocked the Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess sat down with Oprah accusing the Royal family of being racists for declining Archie the title of the Prince due to his skin color.

The interview also showed a rift between brothers Prince Harry and William and the two are not in talking terms with each other. Rumors that the brothers had drifted apart gained momentum in 2019 when Harry admitted he and his brother were "on different paths" during the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey and things seemed to only go downhill from there.

The Queen has always stepped in to solve any crisis pertaining to the reputation of the Buckingham Palace preserving the name of her family members but this time, it looks like she will take a step backwards and see how everything unfold by itself.

Reports were doing the rounds that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth will step in and find a solution to keep things from going further apart and keep a grip of the Buckingham Palace from falling apart.

However, a source opened up to the DailyStar saying the Queen will give Harry and William their space and will not broker peace between the two leaving Harry to fend for himself.

"The relationship is space at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully. She's a very alert and on-the-ball 94-year-old but she is 94. She's going to be speaking to Harry but there is a recognition that it isn't going to be her brokering a peace between William and Harry,'' said an unnamed source to the DailyStar.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are left with little or no family support, the couple might find it hard to stand their ground and the rift in the Royal family will go grow wider leaving more room for heartbreaks and tears. The Royal family as we know it is slowly turning into a House of Cards.