Lunna LeBlanc, an OnlyFans model, wants Pope Francis to bless her for her upcoming Playboy Denmark shoot. LeBlanc's request came after the Pope's Instagram account was found "liking" racy photos of models — much to the surprise of many.

LeBlanc will appear on Playboy Denmark's next edition. The 23-year-old Brazilian model, who followed the Pope on Twitter, said the Argentinian pontiff's messages on social media inspired her and made her feel "at peace."

"I would like the Pope to say a prayer for the success of my Playboy," she told the Daily Star, adding that she was at the receiving end of backlash over her request. LeBlanc said that a lot of people told her request was "invalid."

"I was told that my request was invalid and that I was too sensual to be able to follow something from Pope Francis," she said. "But only God must judge."

LeBlanc explained: "It's not because I'm a model that I don't have faith. I follow Pope Francis' Twitter and feel at peace with his messages."

Pope Francis' Instagram Account 'Liked' Steamy Photos

The tech-savvy pontiff raised eyebrows last November after his Instagram account was spotted "liking" a steamy photo of Natalia Garibotto, a Brazilian model. After the appreciation from the Pope's Instagram account, Garibotto's followers on the image-sharing platform soared to more than 2.5 million.

The 28-year-old model said that the attention gave her "a confidence to post more in clothes and make deals in fashion." She also said that it helped her making monetary gains that she never imagined. Following the gaffe, the Vatican said it launched an investigation into the matter.

"We can exclude that the 'like' came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations," a Vatican spokesperson said at the time.

However, that did not deter the Pope's Instagram account operator to stop from "liking" another such photo. In December, the account "liked" a racy Instagram photo posted by OnlyFans model Margot Fox. "

"The pope liked my picture that means i'm going to heaven," Foxx wrote on Twitter.

The Pope has a strong following on social media. On Twitter, he amassed over 18.8 million followers over the years, while more than 7.6 million users follow him on Instagram.