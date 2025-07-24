Will a 'Planet Killer' Strike Earth on Monday Causing Extinction Level Event?

Astronomers recently detected an asteroid approximately 210 feet in length traveling toward Earth. The asteroid has been monitored before a projected close approach to the planet. Scientists compared this latest asteroid, 2025 OW, to objects such as a large airplane, a 15-story building, or the Leaning Tower of Pisa in size.

NASA announced on Wednesday (July 23) that the space rock is likely to pass close to our planet on Monday (July 28). The asteroid, the largest of this ominous group, could pass within 393,000 miles of Earth, coming alarmingly close to striking the planet. The projected distance of this asteroid is just beyond the moon. The satellite orbits the planet 239,000 miles away.

Astronomers said the asteroid is traveling at a speed of around 47,000 miles per hour. According to the scientists, it is an average speed for an asteroid heading towards Earth. Now, the biggest question is if this space rock poses a risk to the planet.

Will Asteroid 2025 OW Cause Extinction Level Event?

Asteroid 2025 OW is one among the five asteroids, making a pass by the blue planet over the coming week. Though it is the largest of this ominous group and may come closer to strike Earth, NASA said the space rock poses no risk at this time. The astronomers noted that an asteroid of this size may shatter windows or cause minor structural damage if it happens to enter the atmosphere over a populated area.

Scientists categorized this space rock as a small to medium-sized asteroid. They said it would not cause an extinction level event because it is not a "planet killer". The astronomers said a similar type of asteroid usually doesn't reach the planet's surface because it explodes in the atmosphere. The explosion is caused due to the intense pressure and frictional heating placed on the asteroid when it enters at high speed. NASA said the space rock wouldn't be visible through binoculars or with the naked eye when it reaches closest to the planet.

Meanwhile, two other asteroids are projected to miss Earth on Thursday (July 24) by over a million miles. Both space rocks are between 100 and 200 feet long. Meanwhile, a small asteroid is expected to pass our planet on Saturday (July 26).