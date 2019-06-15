Stephen King has recently suggested that Netflix should adapt Under the Dome to make a new TV series. King also wants the new show or a possible movie to follow the plot lines depicted in his best-selling 58th book of the same name.

Writing on Twitter, Stephen King suggested that the streaming giant Netflix should adapt Under the Dome. He did not put much weight on whether it should be a movie or a full-fledged TV series. But he added that Netflix should be actually "doing the book."

Under the Dome was a science-fiction mystery drama television series that premiered in 2013 on CBS but was later concluded in 2015 after poor ratings. The series narrated the story of the residents of the fictional small town of Chester's Mill, when a massive and indestructible dome suddenly cuts them off from the rest of the world - hence the title, Under the Dome.

Under the Dome featured how the residents of Chester's Mill cope up with the sudden claustrophobic event and how they tackle their day-to-day activities and problems. It also featured the story of a small group of people inside the dome itself who had to come together, irrespective of their differences, to solve the mystery of the impenetrable dome.

The show was an instant success for CBS as it broke all-time viewing record in 2013 but the series faced a sudden downfall from season 2 and their numbers significantly declined in season 3. In addition to this, the series had some amazing reviews in the beginning and had all the potential to become the next big thing for the television industry but in season 2 & 3, the reviews became mixed to worse.

As stated above, the show was based on Stephen King's much acclaimed 2009 novel of the same name but the two differed on several plot points. One of the main difference between the book and the adapted TV show was the role of religion in the book. Stephen King often uses religion as a backdrop in several his stories and narratives and his science fiction book was no different. However, the television adaptation of Under the Dome used different plot devices to carry on with the conflicts.

Will Netflix adapt Stephen King's Under the Dome for a brand new TV series or not, is a question for some other time but it would really be interesting to see those characters breathing life again on the silver screen.