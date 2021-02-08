MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell vowed to sue Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic if the two software companies do not agree to meet with him to discuss election fraud allegations that he presented in his Absolute Proof documentary. Lindell made the comments on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, in which he claimed he would also drag Dominion to the court for defamation.

"I just decided, I got an epiphany, if Dominion doesn't agree to meet, I am going to spend all day today finding out how I can sue them and I will go after them," Lindell told Bannon on Saturday. "We got to get the truth out. And when I go after people in a lawsuit, it's not for money, I don't care about the money, it's to bring out the truth."

Bannon further sought clarification from Lindell whether he would take legal actions against Dominion and Smartmatic. The MyPillow CEO said he would that "for the American people."

"I will go after them, if there is a way to do it, I will do that for the American people," Lindell told Bannon. "The truth needs to come out. So, if the truth does not come out, here, and they keep suppressing it, what other recourse do I have, then I have to bring them to court, and Smartmatic, bring them all to court. Because you got to have discovery then, and I already got what they are not trying to show you. So absolutely, Steve."

Lindell also said that he would sue Dominion for defamation and that would be his "number one" on the lawsuit he would against the company. His three-hour-long Absolute Proof documentary was aired on One America News Network that put a lengthy disclaimer before its telecast.

'Begging to be Sued'

On Sunday, Dominion spokesman Michael Steel told CNN that Lindell was "begging to be sued." The voting machines company brought legal cases against lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani for accusing the company of fraudulently switching former President Donald Trump's votes to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. It also sent two letters to Lindell warning of potential lawsuit if he did not stop accusing the company of election fraud.

When CNN's Brian Stelter asked when Dominion will take legal actions against others spreading the election fraud conspiracy theory, Steel said: "I'm not here to make news on that front. But let me say this — Mike Lindell is begging to be sued, and at some point, we may well oblige him."

Meanwhile, Smartmatic sued Fox News for defamation and disparagement after it aired multiple reports that accusing the electronic voting machines company of rigging the election. Smartmatic said that Fox News lied "knowingly and intentionally" and caused irreparable harm to the company.