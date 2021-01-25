Former President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump claimed her uncle did not "understand affection or intimacy" and this behavior could be the reason why his relationship with Melania Trump appeared cold to onlookers. The former first couple's seemingly distant relationship had been one of the several talking points throughout Trump's tenure at the White House.

Mary, who is the daughter of Trump's older brother Fred Trump Jr., spoke about her uncle's relationship with Melania in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph. The 55-year-old clinical psychologist said Trump and Melania may not part ways and would rather stay in the marriage — giving rest to divorce speculations. However, she said her uncle did not understand intimacy.

"I don't believe he understands affection or intimacy," Mary told the Sunday Telegraph.

Awkward Public Displays of Affection

Trump's relationship with his former-supermodel wife came to spotlight from the day he was sworn-in as President in 2016. Melania's brief and awkward smile when Trump turned to look at her during his swearing-in ceremony went viral at the time. The moment, many claimed, gave a peek into the couple's relationship. Throughout his tenure, the couple seemed distant and their public displays of affection often appeared uncomfortable. This continued even after Trump left the White House.

On Jan. 20, the former first lady of the U.S. walked straight to the car after landing in Florida's West Palm Beach from Washington D.C. while Trump stopped for the press. This sparked speculation that Melania may divorce Trump now that his presidency was over. However, that may be highly unlikely.

'99.99 Percent' Likelihood the Couple Will Stay Together

R Couri Hay, a society publicist and "friendly acquaintance" of the couple told the Times that there was "99.99 percent" likelihood that Trump and Melania will stay together.

"The likelihood is 99.99 percent they will stay together. I'd truly be shocked if Melania formally separated and divorced from her husband," Hay said. "She grew up in a pseudo-communist difficult life. When she married, she wanted stability, romantic stability, financial stability, and through it all the one thing still standing is that marriage."

The Trumps also reportedly slept in separate bedrooms during their time at the White House. Sources told CNN that Melania was "not sad to be leaving" Washington D.C. The sources also said that she had "checked out" during her final weeks in his presidency.

"Donald Trump slept in his own bedroom, which was previously a study or den during other administrations," a sourced told the news outlet.