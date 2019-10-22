Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame movie star Karen Gillan could be replacing Johnny Depp in the upcoming Disney's reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Disney has officially stated in the past that they are rebooting the entire Pirates movie series and from the latest update it looks like Karen Gillan could star as the female lead in the next pirate-adventure movie.

According to an alleged source at WeGotTheCovered, some reports suggest that Guardians of the Galaxy movie star Karen Gillan is up to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean movie series.

"Disney is eyeing Jumanji and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan to headline the reboot. Appropriately, the character she'd be playing is a pirate named Red and she'd pioneer whatever uncharted territories the franchise decides to explore," reads the aforementioned report.

Even if Disney wishes to reboot Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise and wishes to start the story with Jack Sparrow's early days as a pirate, then by using the de-age technology, which Martin Scorsese used in The Irishman, they can easily show Depp in his early youth.

That being said, Johnny Depp's starrer Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise is being considered as one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time. The film series began with 2003's The Curse of the Black Pearl and the last part featuring Amber Heard's former husband was titled Dead Men Tell No Tales. There are a total of five movies that were made featuring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. The entire budget of all these five movies was around $1.27 billion and the overall box-office collection was $4.56 billion.

After the release of Dead Men Tell No Tales, there were reports that Disney was planning on restoring the entire franchise with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Then in 2018, Walt Disney Studios President of Production announced that they are planning to bring more energy to the reboot. However, as of February 2019, both Paul and Rhett has reportedly left the project as the scriptwriters. In addition to this, the presence of the character Jack Sparrow has not yet been either confirmed or officially denied.

It is officially not confirmed whether Karen Gillan is going to star in Pirates of the Caribbean movie reboot or not. But the 31-year-old actress has several interesting projects lined up. She will soon be seen playing the role of Martha in Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's upcoming movie, Jumanji: The Next Level and in 2020, she is going to star in the live-action movie, Call of the Wild.