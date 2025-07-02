Will Great Disaster Strike Japan on July 15? Manga Artist Predicts Mega Earthquake 

Japan is now a topic of discussion worldwide due to a grim prediction by manga artist Ryo Tatsuki. The Japanese graphic novel artist and psychic predicted a great disaster for the East Asian country on July 15. In her best-selling comic, The Future I Saw, she predicted that a mega earthquake would strike Japan in July.

The complete version of her book Watashi ga Mita Mirai, Kanzenban (The Future That I Saw) contains her new prophecy about a major natural disaster. The cult work, published in 2021, mentioned a dream she had while travelling in India in July 2021.

In her dream, the manga artist saw "a crack opening up under the seabed between Japan and the Philippines, sending ashore waves three times as tall as those from the Tōhoku earthquake". According to her, she saw the seas boil as if she were looking at the earth as if it were on Google Earth. She had the dream again at 4.18 am on July 5, 2021.

"The disaster will occur in July 2025. If the day you have a dream is the day it becomes reality, then the next great disaster will be July 5, 2025," Tatsuki wrote.

The Impact

The grim prediction by Ryo Tatsuki led to a dramatic fall in the bookings to Japan this summer. The prophecy gained massive traction online, resulting in a 50 percent dip in bookings to the country. Flight reservations to this East Asian country from Thailand, China, Vietnam, and Hong Kong declined due to this prediction.

"The earthquake prophecy has caused a big change to our customers' preferences," Frankie Chow, head of Hong Kong travel agency CLS Holiday, told AFP.

Will Great Disaster Strike Japan on July 15?

Here is the truth about the grim prediction by Ryo Tatsuki about a great disaster in Japan on July 15.

The manga artist, 70, said in her new autobiography, The Testament of an Angel, that the prediction about a disaster next week would have been a misprint from the publisher's side. She stressed that July 15 was the day she had this dream in 2021. The editorial staff could have misinterpreted her words.

"I was unhappy that it was published primarily based on the publisher's wishes. I vaguely remember mentioning it, but it appears to have been hurriedly written during a rush of work. The day I had the dream does not equal the day something happens," she told the Japanese newspaper The Sankei Shimbun.

The Japanese graphic novel artist and psychic shared her happiness watching people show interest in The Future I Know. Over 1.06 million copies of the book have been sold, with a renewed interest in Hong Kong and other parts of Asia.

"It is evidence of growing awareness of disaster prevention, and we view this as a positive thing. We would like to help in the event of a disaster, and hope that this interest will lead to safety measures and preparations. I have to be especially careful when I go out, and I also try to stock up on supplies in case of a disaster," she shared.

Meanwhile, seismologists said that it is impossible to predict the exact date, time, and location of an earthquake. An earthquake can occur at any time. It is important to make preparations.

"With current scientific knowledge, it is difficult to predict an earthquake by specifying its date, time, and location, so please be aware that earthquakes can occur at any time and make preparations on an ongoing basis," the Cabinet Office Disaster Prevention Division in Japan mentioned on X/Twitter.

What is The Future I Saw?

The cult work contains 15 dreams that the manga artist had in 1985. She wrote them in a notebook that her mother gifted her. The book gained traction after 13 of her dreams came true. Some of her dreams were about the deaths of Diana and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, a pandemic in 2020 – the coronavirus, and the Tōhoku earthquake in March 2011.