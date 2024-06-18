Will Fan: Pioneering the Future of Electric Vehicles and Sustainable Technology

Will Fan is a Canadian entrepreneur, investor, and businessman renowned for his significant contributions to the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Fan has established himself as a leading figure in sustainable automotive innovation, playing pivotal roles in companies such as Emobility Energy Inc. and SOLO Automotive Inc., previously known as ElectraMeccanica Corp. His ventures span global markets, including Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, and Europe, marking him as one of the youngest and most influential entrepreneurs in the EV sector.

Fan's journey in the tech and automotive industries is marked by notable milestones. He is the director and founding shareholder of SOLO Automotive Inc., Canada's first electric car company, and has served as a strategic advisor and producer at SG Entertainment, enhancing talent and media production. His ventures have not only focused on creating sustainable transportation solutions but also on building robust business models that attract significant global investments and partnerships.

In addition to his contributions to the EV industry, Fan is the successor of NCIX, Canada's largest e-commerce computer and electronics store. After the company's predecessors became defunct in December 2017, Fan took over, collaborating with major global brands like Nvidia, Apple, AMD, Intel, Samsung, Cisco, HP, Acer and Microsoft. Under his leadership, NCIX has continued to thrive, generating substantial revenue and maintaining its status as a leading e-commerce platform.

Fan's latest venture, Emobility Energy (EMOBILY), has garnered interest from global investors and suppliers, including Foxconn, NXP Semiconductors, and TSMC. EMOBILY is focused on developing modular EV ecosystems that emphasize low-cost, low-weight, and low-speed electric vehicles. The company aims to streamline global production through boutique super factories and contract manufacturers. Notably, EMOBILY partnered with ByTech to innovate the Bugatti electric scooter, combining luxury design with high performance.

Fan's contributions to sustainable transportation have been recognized globally. He was a delegate for the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) and received prestigious awards such as the Echelon Asia Summit 2023 Top100 and the 2035 Emobility Taiwan Global Demo Day. Additionally, he is a G20 recipient for the Young Entrepreneur Alliance, further solidifying his impact on the future of sustainable technology.

Fan's career began in finance as a financial analyst at Inslink Financial Group in 2009. In 2014, he founded an internet marketing company that provided sales and marketing services to small businesses, becoming a top affiliate marketer on platforms like JVZoo and WarriorPlus. He later joined Studio98 as a sales and PR advertisement partner and worked as an investment associate at Capital Street Group Investment Services Inc., focusing on North American real estate and financial markets.

Fan's entrepreneurial journey gained momentum when he founded Bestow Group in 2016, serving as a Board of Directors member, tech CEO, and venture capitalist. His role as chairman of the Bestow Group Family Office allowed him to manage IP and trademark holdings for technology patents, driving innovation in lithium-ion batteries, and cryptocurrency technology.

In 2017, Fan founded Nexpress Shipping Inc., a company that sold a variety of products and developed cryptocurrency miners and data centers for Ethereum and Bitcoin. He also managed a fleet of rental e-bikes and electric scooters for Lime, building and operating electric mobility systems and applications for municipalities.

Fan's expertise extends beyond the tech and automotive industries. He has over a decade of experience in the K-pop market, designing entertainment marketing strategies, and serving as a global strategic advisor to South Korea's SG Entertainment Group. His diverse portfolio and innovative approach have made him a significant figure in both the technology and entertainment sectors.