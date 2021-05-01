Will Duchess Camilla Ever Be Called 'Queen'? Son Tom Parker-Bowles Says, 'I Don't Know'

Tom Parker-Bowles, Duchess Camilla's son, has said that he isn't sure if his mother will ever be called "Queen Camilla" even when one day Prince Charles sits on the British throne. Tom Parker-Bowles said that he has no clue about the royal line of succession. "I honestly don't know if mum will be called queen," the 46-year-old told the U.K. Times on Thursday, as quoted by People magazine.

Camilla, 73, is married to Prince Charles, 72, who is first in line to the throne. Speculation has been rife that Camilla might be called the "Queen" once when Charles sits on the throne after Queen Elizabeth's death. However, there are also chances that she might never be called the "Queen."

Who's the Next Queen?

Tom Parker-Bowles told The Times on Thursday that he is clueless if his mother will ever be known as the queen as nothing has been decided. "That hasn't been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that I'm sure, but I honestly don't know if that's true."

Speculation about if Camilla will be known as the "Queen" started once again after the death of Prince Philip last month and now that the Queen Elizabeth too is 96 years old. However, the debate concerning Camilla's future title started in February 2005 when she got married to Charles.

Interestingly, the question of what title Camilla will use after Prince Charles becomes king has never been answered by the Buckingham Palace in the years. At the time of her engagement with Charles, the palace released a statement saying, "It is intended that Mrs Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne." That, somewhat, clears the confusion about what the Royals plan or want.

Distant Dream

Camilla's dream to being known as the "Queen" may not come true at all she has over the years quietly earned the public's trust after a rocky beginning caused by her relationship with Charles during his unsuccessful marriage to Diana. Camilla was initially blamed by some for Diana's unhappiness as she complained publicly about Camilla's continuing close relationship with Charles.

Some royal watchers, since the announcement by the palace in 2005 believe that even Charles wants to name his wife Queen Consort after he takes his place on the throne. Camilla too commented on the Netflix series, The Crown, which hits close to home.

In 2018, the palace removed a section about what title Camilla will hold after her husband's accession from a Frequently Asked Questions section on the prince's website. Understandably, the too don't want to be part of the debate.

According to a Us Weekly report, a source last year told that the Prince of Wales absolutely plans to "serve as king with Duchess Camilla by his side" when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, decides to step down. "This is something he's dreamed about his entire life — he sees it as his birthright, and Her Majesty would find it extremely difficult to deprive him of that," the source added.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview, Tom, 46, also opened up about the portrayal of his mother in season four of The Crown, which saw a young Camilla and Charles conduct a passionate – if complicated – relationship behind the back of his new wife, Princess Diana.

The web series also delves into the life of his father, Andrew Parker-Bowles, who is shown having a romantic liaison with Princess Anne. Tom, however, refutes that. "The Crown is beautifully filmed and beautifully acted but complete bollocks mostly," he told The Times. "I saw a bit with my dad and thought, 'God, you've got him wrong,' but I would say that, wouldn't I?"

Tom during the interview also said that he is extremely close to the royal family. His children call Camilla "Gaga" and Prince Charles "Umpa" he told The Times. Tom, however, did not personally attend the Prince Philip's Windsor Castle funeral.