Veteran umpire Rob Drake of the Major League Baseball sent a chilling tweet that threatened peace and security of the Unites States and officials have launched an investigation against the umpire. President Donald Trump is currently facing an impeachment inquiry by the Democrats and this has not gone down well with Rob, who tweeted that he'd purchase a AR-15 rifle and start a civil war, if ever Trump is impeached.

He later realized his mistake and deleted the tweet. However, several people took a screenshot of his threat and he's now under investigation. He tweet read before deleting, ''I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL (sic) WAR!!! #MAGA2020'', according to ESPN.

The umpire had also tweeted, ''You can't do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital (sic) Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?'' After facing too much heat for his tweets, Rob Drake has now deactivated his Twitter account and is riding low to get the heat off of him.

Now that the umpire is in the limelight, USA Today dug up all his previous tweets in which he proclaimed that Barack Obama was not born in the USA and another tweet which used profanities against Hillary Clinton during the Benghazi issue, ''What really happened at Benghazi? F**king liar.''

Rob Drake, 50, is a respectable full-time umpire who's been serving in the Major League Baseball since 2010. A Twitter user summed it up best by saying that the umpire axed his own foot, just to please his 324 followers on Twitter. ''He blew up his career and reputation for his 324 followers.''

Also, several users have asked the Major League Baseball officials to fire Rob Drake for his violent and insensitive tweet. A user wrote, ''Man, I hope @MLB fires your a**''. However, many others came forward in support of Rob Drake citing every one has the right to express their opinion in America. ''As much as I hate Trump, everyone is entitled to their opinion even if I don't agree,'' said a user.