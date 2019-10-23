Big Bang leader G-Dragon will be discharged from the military early this week and fans are already looking forward to seeing the singer-rapper get back in the music scene.

So far, YG Entertainment has not yet made any announcement regarding G-Dragon's comeback nor made mention about any updates on Big Bang.

Prior to his enlistment, there was speculation that the five-member group is on the verge of disbanding after G-Dragon made a cryptic post on Instagram where he wrote, "Live for yourself. Let the world turn without you. It's not the end of the world without you. Don't take yourself too seriously."

T.O.P also said that he has no plans to return to the group, while member Seungri has announced that he is quitting the entertainment industry after being embroiled in a drug and sex trafficking scandal earlier this year, South China Morning Post reported.

YG Entertainment itself is in hot water. Yang Hyun-suk resigned as CEO in June this year after the company got involved in a series of scandals.

"But today I am leaving all my duties at YG. YG being stabilized as soon as possible is what I am hoping from the bottom of my heart," Yang said in a statement following his departure from the company, Rolling Stone reported. "Last but not least, I believe the truth beneath all the rumours and what is currently being reported will be probed thoroughly."

Daesung and Taeyang, on the other hand, are still serving the military and are set to be discharged in November this year.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment, through Big Bang's official website, has asked fans from refraining from going to the members' military discharge sites, which is a common practice among fans as they welcome back their idols and congratulate them on completing their enlistment.

According to allkpop, the company said that the military base where G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung are serving their military duties are considered an entry point for the spread of the African swine fever virus. The military base is strengthening its quarantine operations in order to prevent the virus from spreading any further and as such visitors are advised to refrain from going to these critical areas.

G-Dragon's military service was also mired with controversy. Last year, there were reports that he asked for favours and that he was confined to a single room at a military hospital after undergoing surgery on his ankle.