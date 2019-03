Amazon (AMZN) recently faced public opposition after announcing three months ago that they were planning to build a 25,000 employee campus, dubbed HQ2, in Long Island City, Queens. Despite CEO Jeff Bezos promising the expansion, the retail giant backed out of the massive project due to numerous rallies over a range of issues, such as corporate tax breaks. Now, it appears Amazon may end up with a new headquarters in New York after all.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed Thursday that he is still fighting for Bezos to return to New York.

"I've had many conversations with Amazon," he said. "I hope that they reconsider. Up until now, we haven't seen any change in their position. It would be helpful if the state Senate said that they would approve it. That would be helpful; but in the meantime, I haven't heard anything new."

The governor has been very vocal about his enthusiasm for Amazon to come to New York. When the company canceled their deal to put one of its second headquarters in the city due to an unfriendly welcome by some residents and local lawmakers, he called it the "greatest tragedy" he has seen since he's been in government.

Other prominent leaders have urged Bezos to return to the Big Apple as well, such as Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, who wrote an open letter alongside lawmakers to The New York Times urging Bezos to reconsider his decision.

"New Yorkers do not want to give up on the 25,000 permanent jobs, 11,000 union construction and maintenance jobs, and $28 billion in new tax revenues that Amazon was prepared to bring to our state," the letter reads, in part. "A clear majority of New Yorkers support this project and were disappointed by your decision not to proceed."

Thus far, Amazon has declined the opportunity to return to New York but is continuing with their plans to move forward with a headquarter location in the Washington, D.C, Virginia area.

