Oliver Isaacs, one of the biggest tech and blockchain influencers worldwide has recently surpassed an impressive 500k subscribers across his popular YouTube tech series channel, bringing his total online following to over 1m followers in total.

Oliver, widely known as an early investor in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a whole host of other popular cryptos has garnered an impressive social media following over the years. An impressive 1m followers in total across all his social channels, Isaacs posts about future trends in the tech, AI, blockchain, and venture capital spaces. Video topics range from the '5 Ways to Easily Invest in the Stock Market' to 'Top 10 leaders in the blockchain space' to 'Top US Venture Capital Funds to watch', Oliver's channel has grown rapidly in the last few years with a strong following across the US and Europe.

Isaacs has built an impressive career so far working with some of the biggest social media influencers on the planet. His advisory business has also flourished, working with a host of well-known venture capital funds and tech investors. It is widely thought the total amount raised by companies Oliver and his team have advised has exceeded over $100m.

Isaacs' upcoming projects include working with the BBC and Netflix on an upcoming documentary on blockchain tech, and focusing on a number of his fast-growing ventures in the e-commerce, social media and blockchain spaces. In a recent interview with CNBC, Isaacs predicts the price of Bitcoin could surpass $25k in the near future.