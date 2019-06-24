Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien life forms, at least in complex forms are thriving on Mars. Now, in a surprising development, NASA's Curiosity Rover has discovered a surprisingly high amount of methane gas on the Martian atmosphere. It should be noted that on the earth, methane gas is usually produced by living beings, and this new discovery has made many believe that alien life forms are thriving on the Red Planet.

A report published in the New York Times revealed that the data sent by NASA's Curiosity Rover last Thursday and Friday spotted startling methane emissions. Even though scientists at the space agency are pretty excited about this discovery, NASA is yet to announce more details about the finding.

This is not the first time that methane emissions are getting spotted on Mars. In 2004, scientists at NASA discovered methane presence on Martian atmosphere after three years of thorough observations. However, in 2013, some measurements indicated that the Mars atmosphere had very little to no methane. This finding disappointed both alien hunters and NASA scientists, and it literally reduced the prospect of finding extraterrestrial life on Mars.

Ashwin R. Vasavada, the project scientist for the mission told the New York Times that the team will continue a follow-up experiment to unveil more details regarding this huge methane emission.

A few months ago, one study report published in the Journal of Astrobiology and Space Science had suggested that alien life already exists on the Red Planet. The researchers who took part in the study revealed that Curiosity Rover has sent at least 15 images that show fungi and algae growing on the Martian surface.

"There are no geological or other abiogenic forces on Earth which can produce sedimentary structures, by the hundreds, which have mushroom shapes, stems, stalks, and shed what looks like spores on the surrounding surface. In fact, 15 specimens were photographed by NASA growing out of the ground in just three days," said Dr Regina Dass of the Department of Microbiology, School of Life Sciences, Pondicherry University, India and the lead author of the study.