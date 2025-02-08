Wigan vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

Fulham will visit the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup fourth-round encounter. The Cottagers have struggled with inconsistency in recent weeks, but they will come into this game after a morale-boosting win against Newcastle United.

Facing an EFL League One side, Fulham will back themselves to come away with a win. Similarly, Wigan Athletic have also had an up-and-down run of form, making this FA Cup tie a major challenge for them. The Latics will need to elevate their performance if they hope to secure a victory. Whether they can defy expectations with a strong display at home remains to be seen.

Fulham Have Upper Hand

On paper, Fulham have the superior squad and will be expected to comfortably handle their opponents. However, it will depend on whether the players can rise to the occasion and deliver.

Wigan Athletic are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Fulham, with Sam Tickle guarding the goal. Toby Sibbick and Luke Robinson will take up roles as full-backs, aiming to maintain defensive solidity while looking for opportunities to counterattack. Jason Kerr and James Carragher will form the central defensive partnership at the back.

In midfield, Scott Smith and Jensen Weir will provide physicality and defensive stability, working to disrupt Fulham's attacking play. Ronan Darcy will start as the attacking midfielder, tasked with creating chances in the final third. Jonny Smith and Owen Dale will operate on the wings, bringing width and pace to the attack. Dale Taylor will lead the line for Wigan Athletic.

The visitors are expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bernd Leno positioned between the posts. Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson will take up the full-back roles, aiming to contribute both defensively and offensively. Issa Diop will be paired with Joachim Andersen at the heart of the defense.

In midfield, Sasa Lukic and Andreas Pereira will operate as the double pivot, providing a balance of defensive cover and playmaking ability. Emile Smith Rowe will start as the attacking midfielder, tasked with crafting goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates. Adama Traore and Alex Iwobi will be deployed on the wings, offering pace and skill to the attack. Leading the line, Rodrigo Muniz will spearhead Fulham's offense against Wigan Athletic.

When and Where

The Wigan vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at Brick Community Stadium, Wigan, on Feb 8, Saturday, at 3 PM BST/ 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Wigan vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Wigan vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Wigan vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Wigan vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Wigan vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Wigan vs Fulham FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.