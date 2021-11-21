WIB Indonesia K-Pop Awards 2021: Date, Time, Lineup, Live Stream Details, and More

WIB Indonesia K-Pop Awards 2021 is an upcoming star-studded event that will exclusively focus on the love for Korean music among the people in Indonesia. The ceremony is organized by the online shopping giant in the country, Tokopedia. The award show aims at bringing together all the K-pop fans in the Island country for a day.

The ceremony is exclusively dedicated to Korean music lovers in the country. Through this award show, the e-commerce company is looking forward to incorporating K-pop into its cultural events. Thanks to a large number of Korean music lovers in the country, the star-studded event is expected to be a great success.

Here is Everything to Know About the First-Ever K-pop Award Show of Indonesia

Date, Time, and Live Stream Details

The annual event will be held on Thursday, November 25, from 9 pm KST. The two-hour show will be broadcast live for music lovers across the globe. The live telecast of this star-studded program will be available on the Tokopedia app and the official YouTube channel of this e-commerce company. Music lovers in this Island country can also watch the ceremony live on SCTV and RCTI.

Lineup

A total of 10 K-pop groups have been confirmed to perform at the WIB Indonesia K-Pop Awards 2021. From rookie girl group Aespa to the internationally known boyband BTS, several global K-pop artists are lined up for this year's award show. The performing groups of this year are BTS, Blackpink, Twice, NCT Dream, Stray Kids, ITZY, Aespa, Treasure, Secret Number, and The Boys.

Other details of this award show, such as the theme, host, presenters, nominees, and venue, are likely to be revealed in the upcoming days. Until then, check out the teaser video of this annual event below:

It is also worth noting that this could be the first trip of Bangtan Boys -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, Jin, and Jungkook -- to Indonesia in the past few years. The internationally popular Korean heartthrobs held a fan meeting in the country in 2015. Similarly, the members of girl groups Blackpink and TWICE have also not met their fans in this Island country personally for the past couple of years.