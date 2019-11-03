The 10 times Grammy Award winner, Taylor Swift will not be doing a world tour for "Lover". The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has explained the reason in an interview with Zane Lowe at Beats 1 radio. Swift says that the reason is her mother's health that needs more attention. The 29-year-old singer's mom was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. However, earlier this year the singer revealed that there has been a relapse that her mom is going through. The singer says that there has been some changes going on with her family and it's better that she prioritizes that right now.

She says, "I've got some pretty intense things happening with my family right now. I can't go on long tours and not have the ability to go home if I need to." Swift has admitted that changes are not only happening in her career but also her personal life. She wants to be able to give time to her family at this critical hour and that is her primary goal. The "You Need To Calm Down" singer is thankful that her fans are being understanding and respectful of her decisions. Her primary concern right now isn't touring and she goes on to say, "There are question marks in my life and things that are really important to me and my family, I have to be able to have some breathing room in my touring schedule and I think they kind of understand that."

Swift is all set to receive the Artist of the Decade Award this year at the American Music Awards. The Award ceremony will take place in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. This show will go live on the 24 November at 8.00 pm on ABC. Swift will also be performing live during the ceremony and her fans can't wait to see her on stage! The singer will be honored for achieving great feats throughout her career.