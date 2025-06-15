Why UK Royal Air Force F-35 Fighter Jet Forced to Make Emergency Landing at Kerala Airport

A UK Royal Air Force F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday night after running low on fuel while operating over the Indian Ocean. The fifth-generation stealth jet, deployed from a British aircraft carrier, was forced to divert after several failed landing attempts on the vessel due to rough seas and high winds.

According to defence and airport sources, the jet's pilot sought emergency clearance from Indian air traffic controllers as fuel levels dropped dangerously low. The Thiruvananthapuram airport, situated along Kerala's southern coast, was chosen as the safest alternative.

A full-scale emergency protocol was immediately activated at the airport. Runway access was cleared, and emergency teams—including fire and rescue units—were placed on high alert. The aircraft touched down safely at around 9:30 p.m. without incident, drawing attention from both aviation personnel and security agencies.

Officials confirmed that the fighter jet was unarmed and posed no security threat. The Indian Air Force and civil aviation authorities were promptly alerted and coordinated with UK defense officials to arrange refueling and security measures.

The British defense team aboard the carrier reportedly remained in constant contact with both the pilot and Indian authorities throughout the ordeal. The aircraft is expected to return to its carrier once weather conditions at sea stabilize.

This marks a rare instance of a foreign military aircraft landing at an Indian civilian airport during peacetime and underlines the strong cooperation between Indian and allied defence forces operating in the region.

