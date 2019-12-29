The Consumer Electronics Show or CES is one of the biggest tech events of the year. It is a platform where major tech companies showcase their latest tech innovations, and as we approach the next edition of the event – CES 2020 – which will be taking place from January 7 to January 10, 2020, in Las Vegas, we are getting to hear a rather peculiar news - we will be seeing a Tyrannosaurus Rex being brought back to life of the event, or so we thought?

If you're a fan of the Jurrasic World, sadly we won't see an actual T-Rex being brought back to life at the tech event, but the T-Rex in question is going to be a new product from Chinese smart wearables manufacturer Huami, which is the company behind the popular Amazfit range of smartwatches.

T-Rex name teased on Weibo

Huami is set to launch a new smart wearable tech which is going to be called T-Rex. That's an odd name for a smart wearable but it has been teased via a Weibo post from the company, which shows the silhouette of a T-Rex against a camouflaged background. As you may have guessed by the name, the T-Rex will be specializing in outdoor features and be a rugged device, but no further details have been revealed by the company yet.

What could be the Amazfit T-Rex?

Previously, rumours suggested that Huami may be working on a smart shoe, but the company's founder Wang Huang has clarified that that won't be the case.

Huami says that the T-Rex will be one of three new devices that the company will be showing off at CES – the other two being a smartwatch and truly wireless earbuds. We may finally find out what exactly is the T-Rex during the press conferences which will begin from January 5.

The initial announcement for the Amazfit T-Rex is set for a January 1 in China and we will see a global launch at CES 2020. Whatever the T-Rex may be, it's got a cool name and we're just as curious as you to find out what it is, and it's just a matter of days until we do.