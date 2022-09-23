Why SocialAmp Is the Go-to Brand for Specialized Digital Advertising

Undoubtedly, social media is one of the most effective and influential modern-day marketing techniques. It has completely transformed and revolutionized the marketing world, invoking more practical and cost-effective strategies. More importantly, social media marketing has expanded the various avenues to market and to sell products.

Additionally, the marketing industry has also seen the entry of digital marketers helping corporations maneuver and effectively employ these modern techniques. This includes established specialized digital marketing firms such as SocialAmp that are helping clients improve their digital presence and drive sales.

SocialAmp is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in Paid Social and Paid Search. The company takes pride in its extensive expertise and experience in the social media arena, allowing them to deliver campaigns and results across various platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Snapchat, YouTube, LinkedIn, Amazon, and TikTok, among others.

SocialAmp was established in 2017 by four ex-Facebook employees, Matt Collino, Scott McKenna, Andrew Scrase, and Tom Scrase. The four share a profound passion for the digital marketing world, and they joined forces to establish SocialAmp aiming to work with some of the world's biggest brands.

"With our experience working at Facebook and in-depth knowledge of how the algorithms work, we feel like we're in a unique position to drive best in class results for our clients" explains Scott McKenna.

Since its establishment, SocialAmp has provided paid digital services to clients including Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Billionaire Boys Club, among many others.

Tom Scrase commented: "It's been so rewarding being able to take the knowledge and experience gained through the years working with some of the largest advertisers in the world and being able to apply that to business of all shapes and sizes at SocialAmp. I'll never get tired of seeing the positive impact we continue to have on all businesses we work with."

Rated as one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies, SocialAmp has announced record profits throughout the recent pandemic. They recently recorded 67% year-on-year growth with Â£1.5million in profits and are on track to achieve Â£5m by the end of next year.

Andrew Scrase said: "It's been eye opening seeing the impact the pandemic had on numerous fields. SocialAmp was fortunate to be in a position to help certain companies transition to digital and survive the pandemic. Being part of their journey has been an incredibly rewarding experience for us and has felt like a real privilege to have had the responsibility to help so many businesses get through those tough moments and explore new areas of opportunity

To the team, the goal is to do more than just drive results. The four co-founders leverage their experience to provide every client with actionable insights and ideas to apply to their brand. As a result, this ensures that strategies adopted are designed to meet a client's specific industry dynamics while also addressing their individual needs.

Collino added: "We've been extremely driven to provide a working relationship where we are seen as an extension of the internal team rather than a typical external agency. This has helped us create long-standing relationships and understandings of our client's businesses"

Moving forward, the SocialAmp team remains dedicated to expanding and supporting businesses globally. With a growing team in both London and Glasgow, they plan to double their workforce by mid next year to continue to deliver their best-in-class service for their impressive and expanding client list.