Prince Charles may not use the Buckingham Palace as his official residence and office after he is crowned king.

In the book "The Duchess," royal author Penny Junor said that for over a hundred years, the Buckingham Palace has been the official residence of the sovereign when he or she is in London.

"The Queen and Prince Philip were forced to give up Clarence House and move across the park when her father died, but she was very young and had a forceful Prime Minister in Winston Churchill, and was not in a position to protest. Charles, approaching 70, is not likely to be such a pushover," she said.

According to Junor, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, are very happy at Clarence House, and they have also made the private quarters their official residence.

Another reason why Prince Charles might not want to stay at the Buckingham Palace when he's king is that the property is already crumbling on the inside.

BBC royal correspondent Sarah Campbell said, "This year we found there had been a 41 percent increase in spending, much of that is to do actually with a 10-year-long project to do with Buckingham Palace. Although from the outside it looks very grand, actually inside it's crumbling."

Meanwhile, Prince Charles also adores the beloved estate Highgrove. When his eldest son, Prince William, becomes the Prince of Wales, the property will be given to him and his family. But at present, Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy spending time with their three children at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, are currently residing at Frogmore Cottage. The five-bedroom property was recently renovated, and the cost of the renovations has shocked royal experts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent over $3 million to renovate the interior of the cottage that was given to them by Queen Elizabeth II after their royal wedding.

