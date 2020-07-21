North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un has been seen angry for two consecutive days, said reports expressing apprehension over what could have triggered it and what implication it would have on the nation's escalating coronavirus infections.

Kim Jong Un presided over a Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Saturday, July 18, in Pyongyang. He also discussed "the key issues of further bolstering a war deterrent of the country," according to these reports.

On Sunday, July 19, Kim Jong Un visited the construction site of Pyongyang General Hospital, which is expected to be completed by October, during the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Workers' Party of Korea.

As per some Korean and Japanese news reports, he seemed to be angry over various issues and the possible delay in the construction of the hospital, citing some pictures published in the North Korean newspaper. Apparently, the North Korean leader said, "I was angry... Not doing what I expected."

The Japanese, US and Korean media stated about the fact that the term "war deterrence" was simply used in this conference, unlike the May conference in which "deterrence of nuclear war" was discussed.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Pyongyang General Hospital was held on March 17 but it was delayed owing to prolonged economic sanctions and "Coronavirus Evil," while the scheduled opening of the hospital is just three months away on October 10.