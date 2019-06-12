Meghan Markle made her first public appearance after the birth of baby Archie at Trooping the Colour 2019. But it looks like fans are not pleased with where the couple Sussex were made to stand during the Trooping the Colour balcony photos. Were Meghan and Harry sidelined during the celebrations?

Reportedly last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen standing behind Prince Charles and the Queen for the iconic pictures. But during this year's celebrations, the new parents were less visible, tucked to one side and behind Prince Andrew. This did not sit well with Royal fans who took to social media to express their outrage. Most of the complains ranged from how shameful it was that the couple Sussex was relegated to the background and how there weren't many pictures of Meghan.

Several royal fans apparently wanted to know why they were positioned at the back of the balcony, and asked whether there is a "royal order" in place for the official photographs. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told People magazine: "She was not as prominent perhaps as some people might have expected, but there's a pecking order."

The pecking order is very important for the Royal Family, but even so, Meghan and Harry could have been placed more strategically, so that they could have been a little more visible. It was Meghan's first public appearance after her maternity leave after all. However, some fans were overjoyed to catch any glimpse of the Duchess of Sussex, no matter how small the glimpse was. Meghan Markle may soon be resuming her Royal duties now that it looks she is done with her maternity leave.