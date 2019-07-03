Meghan Markle is the Duchess of Sussex, and ever since joining the Royal Family, she has been diligent in performing her Royal duties. But she is known for not caring much for Royal protocol or traditions, having flaunted them more than once.

She did so again, during the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump. Meghan Markle has made no secret about her feelings for Donald Trump, and she had no intention of meeting him. Though Meghan Markle used her maternity leave as an excuse not to meet the U.S. President.

The 37-year-old, who was on maternity leave at the time, didn't greet Trump due to her condition and not because of any animosity between them, according to a source close to her. The revelation comes after Trump called Meghan "nasty" in an interview ahead of the visit.

Meghan previously called Trump "misogynistic" and "divisive" during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump later told The Sun: "I didn't know that. What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty."

Meghan Markle could have taken a break from her maternity leave if she wanted to, just like e she did for Trooping the Colour. But since her feelings on Donald Trump are crystal clear, she decided to avoid meeting him. Who knows what would have happened if the two had come face to face. Meghan has been pretty vocal about her opposition to Trump as the President of the United States of America. And if in the same room as him, she might have said that to his face. That would have caused the Royal Palace further embarrassment. Though Royal sources still claim that Meghan's refusal to not meet Donald Trump was nothing personal.