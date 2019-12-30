Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish recently opened up about the moment when she learned about husband Kevin Hart's past infidelity. In the third episode of the new Netflix documentary series Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up, Eniko talked in detail how she found about the comedian's affair in 2017 from a direct message on social media from an unfamiliar person.

Talking about it, she said in episode 3, titled What Happened in Vegas, '''How I found out was a DM. I don't know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman.''

Kevin Hart's cheating scandal

"I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I'm crying, I'm like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, 'How the f— did you let that happen?,'' she continued. "You publicly humiliated me. Your whole everything's on Instagram, everything's on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day," she said.

Eniko revealed that she decided to forgive Kevin because she wanted her son, Kenzo to know his dad and grow up. Hart made headlines in 2017 when he posted a video on Instagram, apologising to his then 8-months pregnant wife and revealing that someone was using the tapes and images to allegedly extort money from him.

The couple welcomed Kenzo a month later in November 2017. Eniko is Kevin's second wife, following his marriage to actress and producer Torrei Hart, whom he was married from 2003 to 2011.

Kevin's car accident

Meanwhile, Hart recently met a deadly car accident. He was hospitalized on September 1 after his vintage car veered into an embankment in Malibu Hills, California. The vehicle was being driven by his friend, 28-year-old Jared Black. Both Hart and the driver suffered "major back injuries.''