Khal Drogo and Aquaman star Jason Momoa may or may not have a sweet tooth. But the Girl Scouts sure know how to use him.

Reportedly a clever Girl Scout in Colorado is accelerating cookie sales by using the tried-and-true method of augmenting the box with a photo of a buff, shirtless man and his glistening pecs.

It is being reported that Charlotte Holmberg, identified as a Top Cookie CEO by the Girl Scouts of Colorado, is using "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa's picture to move boxes of Samoas — and it's working, according to Charlotte.

"The moms are getting really excited and they're saying that they need them," Charlotte told Denver's KUSA.

Charlotte's mom, who apparently works in marketing, helped her daughter out with the project, after getting the Mamoa/Samoa idea from memes on the Internet.

The two apparently then created the box art by printing out photos of Momoa and affixing them to the cookies, which have been renamed "Momoas" as part of the promotional efforts.

Charlotte's "Momoas" have plenty of fans — including a couple of her fellow Girl Scouts, who offered to buy some. We still don't know how Jason Momoa feels about this. We mean, he is an example of fitness and health. It wouldn't be too much of a stretch to think that he wouldn't want to be associated with cookies.

