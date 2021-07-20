Why Gloves.com is the Smartest Investment Choice for EB-5 Visas

Despite the expansion of capital markets in locations around the world – growing in locations such as Puerto Rico, India, and the Middle East – investors continue to crave access into the United States. Fortunately for them, the United States offers a program that grants a "golden visa" to those who participate in investment for the purpose of immigration, known as the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

The EB-5 Visa provides qualified foreign investors with the opportunity to earn a conditional, or temporary, two-year green card in return for investing $900,000 in projects located in high unemployment areas, or $1,800,000 outside those areas, that create at least ten permanent full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

This program was instituted in 1990, where congress hoped that permanent residency was a fair trade for fresh foreign capital. This is an attractive deal for families around the world and has created a surge of interest, the benefits for their children and their futures far outweighing the costs.

Since then, the EB-5 program has proven to be successful while continuing to offer great benefits. However, it's important to know what investments meet all the criteria and qualify before making an investment.

Gloves.com, the disposable glove company who has been pivotal in India's recent recovery from their record-breaking COVID-19 outbreak, is among the top organizations for investors to invest in when qualifying for the EB-5 program. Here's why.

Gloves.com Meets All Criteria

The main requirement under the EB-5 program requires investors to invest a minimum of $900,000 into a U.S.-approved commercial enterprise that creates at least 10 jobs for U.S. citizens. The investor must also ensure that their investment of choice meets the program's requirements as set by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. Gloves.com does just that.

The internet is flooded with information about the EB-5 program, some of which provide false information that could cost investors millions of dollars. Knowing exactly how to qualify for the EB-5 program is of utmost importance before deciding to give it a go. More importantly, is making sure their investment of choice has the proper "TEA certifications" in place that qualify for the $900,000 threshold.

These requirements and all others needed to qualify under the EB-5 program are met when investing in Gloves.com

Gloves.com is a Sound Investment

While the need for U.S residency is the primary driving factor behind those interested in pursuing the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, they will be relieved to know that it is still an investment - not a residency fee. This means that if the investor invests in the right company, they can count on getting their money back after the 5-year immigration cycle.

Like any investment, investors are highly encouraged to do their own research on their investment of choice before committing capital. The investor should pay special attention to the capital structure of the organization, chance of success, and total numbers of jobs created since it began operations.

Gloves.com has shown steady growth since it began operations, making it not only a perfect pick for those trying to get their EB-5 visa, but also a good investment.

Gloves.com Doubles as Humanitarian Effort

While Gloves.com is not only a safe investment that checks all the boxes under the EB-5 program, their message and humanitarian efforts are worth supporting. In just one of their latest COVID-19 relief efforts, they've pledged to donate upwards of 100 Million gloves to India during their tragic pandemic spike in May of 2021.

Gloves.com has been actively giving their support and aid to anyone in need since the beginning of the pandemic. Honorable and compassionate acts of humanity that are worth investing in, with or without the EB-5 program.