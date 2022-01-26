Why does Kaka Sahil Thakral stand out among other young leaders? What makes him so Unique?

'Uniqueness is not when people do new unique things but uniqueness is truly defined when the old things are done in a new unique way.' Quoting Bill Gates as he said, I will always choose a lazy person to do a difficult job because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.' Here we need not focus on the term lazy but the unique way an individual chooses for himself. This is called uniqueness. The uniqueness which makes the toughest task seem the simplest. Just like the dancers who perform difficult steps so smoothly that they look effortless.

Today we are going to talk about such a unique personality who, with his incalculable skills and experiences at such a young age has inspired the youth across the nation not only in the field of technology but also in the world of politics. The name is-Kaka Sahil Thakral. His success story that we are going to reveal below is conditioned by his strong willingness to never give up and never ever lose hope even when it seems like being in a nightmare.

Our lives are charged by a strong reason that keeps us going. Similarly, the first and the foremost thing which kept Kaka Sahil Thakral going was his earnest desire to be the backbone of the youth who is still in its struggling stages. He always sought to spread the words that -'problems will always get in your way but they can lull you only until the time you allow them to do so.'

At such a young age when people are fond of distractions and enjoyment, Kaka Sahil Thakral became sentient of his responsibilities both as an individual and a citizen of the nation. He wished to contribute to the welfare of humankind.

His knack to create opportunities out of nowhere led him very far in his journey.

We see people complaining about their work time and the load of responsibilities they handle but has anyone ever imagined that a person could take up responsibilities in two diverse sectors with their own will. Kaka Sahil Thakral from Jamalpur, Bhiwani, Haryana has been the contestant of the LOK Sabha Election 2019.

At the age of 25 when young man brimming with excitement plan to go on world tours, Kaka Sahil Thakral contested in the Vidhan Sabha election from Hansi Vidhan Sabha constituency in 2019 holding the position of state president at Samanya Pichra Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS) Party, Haryana.

Being very close to the It Sector Kaka Sahil Thakral dug out every possibility and opportunity to make advancements in the technological sector and at the same time also worked hard to focus the attention of the youth on the constant need of young politicians in our country.

Kaka Sahil Thakral, with his A+ skills in technology, is also known as one of the best digital marketers. As a beginner, he worked under the guidance of others and later pioneered his own company. He is CEO cum founder of Make Digital World Easy-a Google Partner Badge Digital Marketing firm. With their expertise and advanced technologies, the company has successfully generated a profit of around 1 billion.

Even the celebrities have recognized his magnificent work ethics and trust him for managing their PR Management. Mr. Thakral also holds the control of SEO, Brand Creation and Brand Management. Bringing his experience to enhance others' he is training and leading more than 500 professionals in digital marketing.

The uniqueness that one possesses is never taught, it is acquired by a long term practice in a particular field. The experience gives us a bird's-eye view of all the conditions and hence makes us capable of finding our own unique ways to accomplish a task. Kaka Sahil Thakral is a genuine example of uniqueness.