US public health expert and the member of the White House coronavirus or COVID-19 taskforce Dr Anthony Fauci believes that the US might not witness a 'second wave' of the deadly novel virus cases.

Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN that the increase in the number of cases in many of the states does not necessarily indicate a 'second spike' of the coronavirus cases, however, many experts have warned that the reopening of the state economies and also the mass protests over George Floyd's death can contribute to a second surge in cases.

The health expert, who got sidelined by the White House following Donald Trump's decision of reopening the economy told CNN, " "When you start to see increases in hospitalization, that's a surefire situation that you've got to pay close attention to."

Fauci Claims US Might Not Witness COVID-19 'Second Wave'

"It is not inevitable that you will have a so-called 'second wave' in the fall, or even a massive increase if you approach it in the proper way," Fauci added, while he advised people to maintain social distancing and also wear masks in public. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 80 percent of the Americans self-isolated last month and 74 percent had their face covered in public.

But the fears of a second wave are increasing day by day as countries like China and South Korea witnessed a recent spike in the number of cases. In the US, the anti-racism protests can turn out to be fatal for the country and the North American country might witness a rise in the number of cases in the coming days.

COVID-19 Crisis

As per the researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, the US has registered over two million cases and confirmed nearly 115,000 deaths due to the deadly novel virus outbreak. It will be interesting to see how the country fights the pandemic amid all the difficulties it is facing in recent times.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world infecting more than 7.6 million people globally and claiming the lives of more than 426,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries. The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province, is currently spreading like wildfire.