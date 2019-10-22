Thailand's king Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is the first Thai monarch to have officially practised polygamy in almost a hundred years, has finally ditched his 34-year-old consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. A notification published in the Royal gazette said the consort will no longer be the 'Chao Khun Phra' or the noble consort. The King has also taken back all the titles, military ranks and positions bestowed on her.

Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was made the noble consort in August this year, when the King, also known as Rama X, decided to break a nearly century-old royal tradition of not naming a mistress as royal consort. Earlier, in May, the king married Suthida Tidjai, a former acting commander of Royal Thai Aide-de-Camp Department. She is the king's fourth wife.

The palace said the noble consort was stripped of her titles owing to her failure to conform to royal codes of conduct and disloyalty to the king.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn was crowned Rama X in April 2017 following the death of long-serving monarch King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Vajiralongkorn had earned the reputation of a jet-set playboy during his prolonged stay abroad, mostly in Germany. His other herself had called him a Don Juan.

"I have to be very frank. My son, the crown prince, is a little bit of a Don Juan ... He is a good student, a good boy, but women find him interesting and he finds women even more interesting. So his family life is not so smooth," Queen Sirikit Kitiyakara told the Dallas Times Herald in 1981.

The Royal Gazette laid out charges against Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, a former bodyguard of the king.

Here are the main charges against the 34-year-old consort: