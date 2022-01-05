Why did Stephanie Matto Stop Selling her 'Farts'? Model Retires After 'Hospital Scare'

Reality TV star Stephanie Matto took social media by storm when she recently announced that she earns $50,000 a week by selling her farts in a jar. According to Jam Press, the 90 Day Fiance star has now bid farewell to the 'olfactory business' after apparently suffering a heart attack.

The 31-year-old Connecticut resident reportedly made $200,000 by selling her farts in jars. She started doing it because she thought it would be a 'hilarious publicity move' that would attract a lot of people's attention.'

According to Jam Press, the model fainted after passing 'too many farts' and had to be rushed to the hospital with severe chest pains and heart attack-like symptoms. After a lot of tests including blood work and EKG, the model was informed that her condition was the result of her diet of gas-inducing beans and eggs.

'I was overdoing it'

The model told Jam Press that she was 'overdoing' it. "I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments," she said. The influencer had managed to squeeze out 50 jars' worth of farts a week to fulfill the demand. She had even added protein shakes to her diet to make her farts more 'pungent.'

"I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup," she said.

'It was quite hard to breathe'

Recalling the fateful day, the model said that felt something was not right as she could feel pressure in her stomach moving upwards while lying in bed. "It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I'd feel a pinching sensation around my heart," she said.

Stephanie thought that she was having a heart attack so she called her friend to drive her to the hospital. After the necessary check-ups, the model was told at the hospital that she was not having a heart attack but very intense gas pains.

"I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business," she said.

'The 'fart jars' began selling like hotcakes'

Stephanie Matto came in the limelight with her stint on the reality show 90 Day Fiance. She then started her YouTube channel and even founded an X-rated subscription site called 'Unfiltrd.'

On launching her 'fart business,' Stephanie said that she started it on a 'whim' after receiving requests. She noted that the 'fart jars' soon began selling like 'hotcakes.' "I honestly could not believe the demand. I think a lot of people have this fetish in secret," she said.

Now that she has retired from selling 'fart jars,' Stephanie is working on digital fart jar artwork at the moment. She also noted that she intends to put the money she made by selling her farts into crypto and donate some of it to a charity that supports gastric disorders.