Investigations have revealed an interesting connection between Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley's mother Jennifer and Donald Trump. The former had written an open letter to the former US president, praising and thanking him for supporting gun rights.

She had written the letter in a blog post just a few days after Trump was elected in 2016. Jennifer, 43, had said, "'As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms. Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions." She worked as a real estate agent in Michigan.

The gun used for the alleged open firing was bought by his father, James Crumbley, on Black Friday. Both Jennifer and her husband now face potential charges after the prosecutor stated that their action "went far beyond negligence."

Ethan had reportedly recorded a video a night before the violence in which he had discussed killing students. He had also posted pictures with the weapon on social media, which is currently being looked into by investigators. Both Jennifer and her husband have refused to pass any comments on the incident, so far.

The 15-year-old was on Wednesday charged with first-degree murder, terrorism and assault in the shooting rampage that left four students dead and seven injured, when he allegedly opened fire inside Oxford High School. He was charged as an adult, authorities said, the New York Post reports.

In the letter, Jennifer had also criticised the curriculum used by teachers in her son's school, who was ten at that time, and had also opined she felt children of immigrant parents did not care about learning.

"My parents teach at a school where their kids come from illegal immigrant parents. Most of their parents are locked up. They don't care about learning and threaten to kill my mom for caring about their grades.?" she had added.

Praising Trump, Jennifer had also said that she could finally see the change the country needed.