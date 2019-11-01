In a tweet on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that he has switched his residence from New York to Palm Beach, Florida. Born in New York, he has been living in an apartment in the Trump Tower at Manhattan, since 1983. He has changed his residence to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. While giving a reason, he said that he has "been treated very badly by political leaders of both the city and the state", this is "despite the fact that he pays millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes, every year".

Trump, a Republican has been at loggerheads with the New York state governor, Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio, both Democrats. They took to Twitter to express their exhilaration due to this decision. While the City Mayor said, "Don't let the door hit you or whatever", Cuomo called it a "Good riddance".

Mar-a-Lago, Spanish for "Sea-to-Lake" was bought by Trump in 1985 at a cost of $10 million. In a report published by NBC, since his inauguration, Trump has spent 99 days at Mar-a-Lago. He has also used his Florida residence to host international leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The 73-year-old US president had filed for residency in Florida on September 27, this year.

According to a person close to the President, he had chosen to move to Florida, due to tax reasons, reported Reuters. Florida state doesn't have state income tax or inheritance tax.