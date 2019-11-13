American actor Adam Sandler was once told by his acting professor to quit the profession. His professor told him to think of another career option for the better. However, Sandler went ahead with pursuing his dreams and it definitely is one of the best decisions he took in his life. The comedian and actor had his professor talking with him about changing his career while drinking beer.

While in conversation, for "Variety Studios: Actors on Actors," along with Brad Pitt, the "Just Go With It" actor confirmed the story. It was explained by Brad Pitt at first, to which Sandler responded in agreement. According to an article published on Variety, Pitt heard the story from, Bennett Miller, the director of "Moneyball."

"You were at NYU, and it was your acting coach or acting professor, I believe," Pitt explained. "He took you out for a beer and he kindly said to you, 'Think about something else. Listen, you got heart, but you don't have it. Choose another path,'" he added. However, this wasn't the end of the story. There's more!

Sandler happened to meet the same professor at the time he was doing well in his career and did something completely unexpected and praiseworthy! Pitt says, "There's a second part to this story. This is why it's my favourite Adam Sandler story and I think it says a lot about you."

Pitt continued to praise the "50 First Dates" star and said, "You ran into him when you were getting the ultimate payday, you were with a bunch of friends. Anyone would think, that's the opportunity to rub it in his face."

He continued, "Reportedly, what you did was, you said hi and you introduced him to your friends and you said, 'This is the only teacher to ever buy me a beer.' That's the guy I know, and I think that's why you're here after all these years." In response to Pitt, Sandler replied saying "I love you." He also went on to admit that Pitt's praises made him feel good.