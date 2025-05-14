Why DEI Still Matters: A Student's Reflection on AAPI Representation in St. Louis

We live in a time when cultures are blending and traditional barriers between communities are becoming increasingly thin. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are essential pillars for a healthy, coexisting society. Yet when DEI is stripped away, especially through actions from political leadership that undermine its purpose, the effects are deeply felt. One community affected is the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) population in St. Louis.

Brandon Hu, a 9th-grade student at John Burroughs School, has been exploring how DEI impacts his community. "Rather than banning DEI outright, we should be thinking about how to improve and strengthen it," he says. "The goal should be to serve and support every individual through these pillars of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Brandon raises important questions. What does DEI mean in the context of a free society like the United States? Does diversity ensure that all voices are truly heard? Are resources being shared equitably so every community can thrive? For him, inclusion is not a bonus, but a necessity. Without it, voices are silenced, and progress is stalled.

Perspectives from Local Leaders

Brandon has engaged with local AAPI leaders and advocates who are working to ensure their community remains visible and supported. Robin Hattori, Senior Project Manager at Washington University in St. Louis, has long been active in the Japanese and AAPI communities. She emphasizes that DEI allows space for stories that are often overlooked, particularly those that do not fit the "model minority" stereotype.

One example she shared was the creation of an Asian American Studies program and AAPI affinity group at WashU. These changes were not easily achieved, but they were necessary. Hattori believes DEI helps communities address internal divisions, challenge stereotypes, and build bridges with other minority groups.

Hattori has observed increased AAPI representation in St. Louis, including public projects about Chinese American history and a reckoning with the 1904 World's Fair. She recalls a friend calling this cultural movement "the Asian Harlem Renaissance." Now, with DEI programs being removed, she feels this momentum is being disrupted, along with opportunities for healing.

Brandon reflects on her insight with concern. "Is this what we want? A step backward, when we've only just begun to move forward?"

Andy Chen and DEI at John Burroughs School

Brandon also spoke with Andy Chen, Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Engagement at John Burroughs School. When Chen first joined in 2016, he was the only Asian staff member. Since then, his leadership has helped raise minority student representation and create a more inclusive environment.

JBS now has an AAPI affinity group, an AAPI culture club, and celebrations for AAPI Heritage Month, including assemblies, cultural showcases, and dinners. Chen emphasizes that these initiatives align with the school's founding mission from 1923, one of the first co-ed secular schools in the country.

As a student, Brandon sees the impact. "Without DEI, JBS wouldn't be JBS. Our school would lose its unity, its progress, and its understanding of culture," he says. "In places like St. Louis, where AAPI populations are smaller, DEI gives students like me a sense of belonging."

The school also holds annual inclusivity surveys, diversity classes, and advisory sessions that help students who may feel marginalized. Brandon believes these systems help elevate voices that might otherwise go unheard.

Citywide Initiatives Led by Mayor Tishaura Jones

In addition to school efforts, Brandon highlights the work of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. Her creation of the Office of New Americans (OoNA) aims to support foreign-born residents with resources like housing access, translated documents, and protection from discrimination.

Mayor Jones has worked with law enforcement to ensure fair treatment of immigrants, limiting involvement with immigration raids. She has designated January 19 as "Very Asian Day" in honor of AAPI advocacy. Her senior advisor, Grace Kyung, also helps guide policies that reflect inclusion, equity, and belonging.

Brandon recalls a conversation he had with Mayor Jones. Her commitment to protecting all communities, especially during a time when national policies challenge DEI, gave him hope. "People sometimes say the AAPI community doesn't need DEI," he says. "But without it, we risk losing everything that has helped us move forward."

The Path Forward

Brandon believes change begins with involvement. "We need to look at the bigger picture," he says. "These executive decisions affect real people. If we want to protect DEI, we need to speak up for how it benefits not just our community, but every racial minority in this country."

For Brandon, DEI is not a trend. It is a foundation for an inclusive America, one that reflects the richness of its people. "This country is a melting pot," he says. "We need to make sure no one is left behind."