Cardi B and rapper have been married since September 2017 and they are parents to daughter, Kulture who was born last July. In December 2018, Cardi announced she and Offset were splitting up in the midst of infidelity rumours on his part. But the couple has managed to work through all of their issues by talking to each other and are back together.

Now, in a recent interview for Vogue's January 2020 issue, Cardi B talked about her marriage and why she decided to forgive Offset.

Cardi B forgives Offset

"When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," she recalled to the magazine. "But it's real-life s#@t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."

The star further went on saying that she believes in forgiveness and stated that they have come to an understanding. The 27-year-old American rapper said that she only believes in monogamy.

Cardi B and Offset completed two years of marriage

Meanwhile, the lovebirds recently completed two years of marriage. Cardi took to Instagram to wish her husband on their special day on Saturday. "9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby. We keep learning and growing. That's what marriage about," she wrote alongside their photo together.

Offset also took to the picture-video sharing app and proclaimed his love for his wife. Cardi and Offset temporarily split five months after secretly tying the knot in September 2017. The Migos rapper publicly begged for her forgiveness, which she eventually gave. Speaking to PEOPLE shortly after reconciliation, Cardi said her decision to get back with Offset was "a personal thing."